No squash activities till August-end: PSA

ISLAMABAD: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has cancelled all squash activities till the end of August, deciding to review the situation in the first week of September to decide when to restart events. In an email message to the affiliated units, including Pakistan Squash Federation, the PSA confirmed on Monday that all squash activities under the banner of PSA will remain suspended till the end of August.

“We have received an email from the PSA, intimating that a fresh review will be conducted in the second week of September to decide when it will be possible to restart professional squash activities,” a PSF official said. He said that considering these fresh instructions, the PSF had also decided not to go ahead with any plan of restarting activities in near future.

“We will wait for some more weeks as the situation in Islamabad is volatile as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned. We hope and pray for situation to get better in days to come. Squash is a contact sport and as such there is a dire need to wait for the improvement in situation before restarting activities.”

Meanwhile, the PSA has also intimated that World Juniors Team Championships that were to be held in Gold Coast, Australia, have been postponed. It has been communicated that the event could be organised between November 2020 and March 2021 if the situation improved.