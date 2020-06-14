close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

NAB summons PPP MNA from Ghotki

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has summoned PPP MNA from Ghotki Sardar Muhammed Bakhash Khan Mahar on 18 June. The NAB Sukkur was investigating into alleged illegal allotment of state, assets beyond means. Sources said that NAB after collecting concrete evidences have served a notice to MNA Sardar Muhammed Bakhash Mahar to attend DG NAB Office Sukkur on June 18 to answer the questions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan