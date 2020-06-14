close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

Four labourers killed

National

Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

SUKKUR: Four labourers died under the debris of a mass of clay during excavation of well in Nangharparkar. The four labourers in village RarKoa in Nangharparkar were excavating a well for a water. But during the digging a large mound of earth and rocks fell upon them. It took the locals four hours to remove the bodies of the labourers. Different parts of Tharparkar, Chachro, Nangharparkar are facing acute scarcity of drinking water. Many parts of the desert region do not have RO plants and they try to dig up wells for water.

Of the four who died, three were real brothers identified as Challo, Kirman, Padmo and Taijo.

