Woman kills self, three children after domestic spat

SUKKUR: A woman after domestic quarrel with her husband Bhemo Bhell set fire to herself and her three children, killing them all.

The woman was identified as Qaisery Bhell who after quarreling with her husband, locked herself along with her children in a room and set them on fire. The three children were identified as Anita, Jeya and Hina. The gruesome tragedy occurred at Chak No:08 of Mangli Police Station in Sanghar. Both the husband and neighbourers attempted to rescue them, but she refused to unlock the door. By the time they managed to break down the door the wife, Hina and Rahima had already died, Jeya was shifted to a hospital with severe burns in Sanghar then to Hyderabad, but she could not survive.