close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

PO arrested in Hangu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

KALAYA: Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender in a targeted operation in Tal Police Station limits.

On a tip-off, the police raided a house and arrested Hafiz Qasim, who had been wanted by the Islamabad Police in a murder case.

The police said that on the directives of the district police officer, they were conducting operations in various parts of Hangu district.

Latest News

More From Peshawar