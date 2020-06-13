PO arrested in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KALAYA: Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender in a targeted operation in Tal Police Station limits.
On a tip-off, the police raided a house and arrested Hafiz Qasim, who had been wanted by the Islamabad Police in a murder case.
The police said that on the directives of the district police officer, they were conducting operations in various parts of Hangu district.