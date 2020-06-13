close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
June 13, 2020

Cyclist Talal in action for Covid-19 awareness

LAHORE: Young Punjab cyclist Talal Khan Niazi becomes one of the youngest cyclists to have a solo ride from Islamabad to Mianwali for Covid-19 awareness.Punjab Cycling Association is proud of Talal Khan Niazi who is the youngest cyclist of Punjab who completed his sole ride from Islamabad to Mianwali covering of longest distance 260km in the difficult time of Convid-19 as well as celebrate World Cycling Day.

