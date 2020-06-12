Robots help with firefighting

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has started using a number of robots for firefighting and national stesterilisation purposes during the pandemic in the emirate, according to a senior official from the Civil Defence.

These robots were first brought to the country a few months ago and were experimented at different scenarios of firefighting. Now they have been deployed for the task, the official was quoted as saying in a tweet by Abu Dhabi Police.

Captain Engineer Yousuf Al Kaabi, head of Civil Protection Department, General Administration of Civil Defence in Abu Dhabi, said, “This will help firefighters to protect themselves from direct lines and the robot will help them quickly put out the fire. It would also prevent different kinds of fire-related dangers at the sites.”

“The robots participated in the National Sterilisation Programme and carried out different sterilisation tasks in various localities of Abu Dhabi,” he said.The use of robots also helps provide better protection, he said.