Fri Jun 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

Sindh allows food delivery until 11pm daily

Karachi

The Sindh government on Thursday granted permission to the eateries and restaurants in the province to do home delivery of their food products until 11pm on a daily basis.

Earlier, the restaurants were allowed to do home delivery from 6 am to 7 pm daily. However, the dine-in facility at the restaurants will remain banned as per the directives of the home department. The home department has also asked the eateries and restaurants to strictly observe the standard operating procedures announced for the business of food outlets against the spread of coronavirus infection.

