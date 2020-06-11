Four accused arrested by Khairpur Police, two remain absconding

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police on Wednesday arrested four accused nominated in murder of Muhammed Ali Lashari who was killed by setting on fire over a property dispute. The distraught daughter has appealed to the CJ SHC for justice.

Uinstructions of SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan SHO Khohra had pursued and rounded up the killers idetitified as Deedar Ali and Ahmed Hussain Lashari who had murdered Muhammed Ali Lashari in the most gruesome manner. The Police said that SHO Pir jo Goth also arrested Muhammed Hashim and Baderuddin Ujjan and recovered weapons from thei had confessed to their crime and very soon after completion of legal formalitliesi they would be produced before the court for remand.

Meanwhile the IBA Sukkur Student Shumaila Lashari daughter of the Muhammed Ali Lashari praised the police action. She however said two more killers are absconding and expressed the hope that the police would arrest them son. Shumaila Lashari apprehended that the two remaining killers who are hurling threats might cause harm to her family and appealed to the police to provide security to her family .