Injustice in Turbat

June 11, 2020

Slogans of Justice for Bramsh can be heard in every corner of Balochistan. Bramsh lost her mother in a mugging incident at her home in Turbat. The incident took place on May 26, but unfortunately till today the muggers have not received any punishment. We appeal to the police and the court for justice.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat

