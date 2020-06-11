Injustice in Turbat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Slogans of Justice for Bramsh can be heard in every corner of Balochistan. Bramsh lost her mother in a mugging incident at her home in Turbat. The incident took place on May 26, but unfortunately till today the muggers have not received any punishment. We appeal to the police and the court for justice.
Jahangir Jameel
Turbat