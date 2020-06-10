close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
NR
News Report
June 10, 2020

Iran to execute informant who led CIA to Soleimani

National

NR
News Report
June 10, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran says its citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of the slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon.

Soleimani, leader of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was assassinated in a US drone attack in Iraq on January 3. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

