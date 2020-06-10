Steps taken to reach out to coronavirus-infected cops, their families

A meeting was held at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters to deliberate on ways to ensure welfare of coronavirus- infected police personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Maqsood Ahmed Memon, chief the Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh, said that in view of the recently established Police Corona Patients Welfare Centre on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and the welfare of the coronavirus-infected police personnel, he chaired a meeting, attended by senior officers and welfare staff from all districts.

The purpose of the meeting was to control the growing number of coronavirus cases in police personnel so that the police department, which was fighting the virus on the front line, could be protected from the pandemic, he said.

DIG Ahmed said that he had issued orders that no stone should be left unturned in the welfare measures of the police personnel and all possible medical facilities should be provided to the personnel suffering from the coronavirus, and their families should also be taken care of in order to protect the department from the pandemic.

In addition, he said, a number of other decisions were taken during the meeting. According to these decisions, all focal persons will present a report on a daily basis about police personnel infected with the coronavirus and therein they will inform the senior officers about their medical condition. If a police officer has symptoms of the coronavirus, the focal person will cooperate with the relevant district health officers to ensure a medical examination. A policeman infected with the coronavirus will be given a 14-day leave.

All focal persons will post a list of coronavirus-infected police officers on a daily basis in a WhatsApp group and will be in constant touch to provide them with all possible medical care.

Focal persons will identify the hospitals and dispensaries within their jurisdictions and set up a desk with proper deployment of their representatives in the hospitals/dispensaries so that a complete medical examination of the police personnel can be conducted in collaboration with the hospital management.

All senior officers will encourage plasma donors to save the lives of their colleagues. The SP Security and Emergency Services Division will be the focal person for Sindh Police plasma

donations.