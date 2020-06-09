1038 shops sealed in Swat over SOPs violations

MINGORA: The district administration sealed 1038 shops at various bazaars in Swat for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The action was taken on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam to ensure implementation of the SOPs to limit the transmission of the coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Amir Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioners Jawad Khan and Shakir Shinwari visited cloth markets and shopping centres. Both the officials took action against the shopkeepers for violating the SOPs.