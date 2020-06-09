Several traders fined, arrested in Mardan over SOPs violations

MARDAN: District administration on Monday checked 591 shops, arrested 41 people and imposed Rs99,700 fines on traders for violation of SOPs, a senior official said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media that on the directives of deputy commissioner, they continued a crackdown against the traders and shopkeepers on Bank road, Shamshi road, Charsadda Chowk, New Adda road, Shahidano Bazaar, Par Hoti, and Dwasaro Chowk. She added that administration also warned shopkeepers not to sell groceries to people not wearing facemasks and also instructed transporters and passengers to wear facemasks.

The official said several citizens roaming in the markets without wearing masks were also detained. She said the district administration sealed 47 shops and several markets. The official said the administration also distributed facemasks among people at different bazaars and requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily and must wear facemasks.