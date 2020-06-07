Bureau (NAB), has been canceled for the next week commencing from June 8.

The bench comprises Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Farooq Haider who will not be available during the next week as he has gone on leave. The bench was scheduled to hear several bail petitions by suspects in NAB cases during the next week including that of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on June 11. Now the bench will be available from June 15. For the week commencing from June 8, six division benches and 24 single benches will perform judicial work at the principal seat.