Modalities of new metro bus system discussed

Islamabad : In pursuance of the directions of the Government, Capital Development Authority has prepared a model for operationalistion of Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport, says a press release.

A meeting in this regard was held in the office of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA where modalities of this model were discussed.

The model of the metro bus service includes Fleet acquisition, IT, Security Surveillance and AFC System Acquisition, Construction of Allied Infrastructure i/c Command and Control Centre. The operations and maintenance will be outsourced through four different service contracts. Furthermore, preliminary cost estimation including CAPEX & OPEX are also part of the model. The Initial estimations show a deficit of Rs273.32 million/year which shall be capped by the Federal Government / CDA.

The model for the metro bus service further includes Operations of 30-New Air-conditioned Buses plying on a Fixed Time Schedule. Electric / Environmental friendly buses will be preferred for Islamabad. In this connection, support and cooperation of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has also been sought.

Final decision regarding operationalization of Metro Bus System will be taken by Government in due course.