Five including Khairpur Medical College doctor dies of Covid-19

SUKKUR: As many as five including an additional medical superintendent Civil Hospital, Khairpur Medical College died due to COVID-19, while 11 inmates of the Central Jail Sukkur acquired the scary infection. TheMedical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital Khairpur has shut down pathological labs and OPDs of the hospital as paramedics of the hospital had refused to work without provision of protective kits. The additional medical superintendent Civil Hospital Khairpur Dr. Shafiqat Hussain Shaikh was shifted to GIMS hospital Khairpur with the symptoms of COVID-19. Dr. Shafqat Shaikh was already a diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure which complicated his health profile under stress due to the viral infection. He after remaining hospitalized for five days at the GIMS Khairpur. Similarly, Hafiz Abdul Samad Shaikh also passed away due to the infection at GIMS. Moreover, Kamal Bhai(65) resident of Naserabad also died in Covid-19 in the Isolationward of the Larkana hospital. The sixty year oldMst: Kaneez Fatima of Tando Allahyar also passed away due to the infection at the Isolation ward of the Hyderabad Hospital. Meanwhile, the virus continues its rampage by infecting asmany as 36 doctors and 31 paramedical staff of the Larkana health department, while 17 health Staff in Khairpur also became victims of COVID-19. Alongside, 11 prisoners of the Central Prison Sukkur were also confirmed to have acquired Covid-19 positive including four policemen of the Central Prison Sukkur. The Jail administration has reportedly quarantined all the suspected prisoners and their staff.