Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
June 5, 2020

Chinese basketball to resume on June 20 after coronavirus

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2020

SHANGHAI: The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season will resume on June 20, the CBA said on Thursday, becoming the country’s first major sports league to return to action after the coronavirus.

The campaign was halted in February but will return after the number

of infections dropped markedly in China, where the pandemic emerged at the end of last year.

The resumption of the CBA puts pressure on football – the other leading sport in China – to similarly get going again after a months-long indefinite postponement.

