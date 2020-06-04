Protection of wealth: 138 POs arrested last month in Chiniot

LAHORE: DPO Chiniot Syed Hussnain Haider has said Chiniot police during month of May took actions against criminals and arrested 138 proclaimed offenders and also arrested more than three hundred accused and recovered huge amount of illegal weapons and theft amount.

Among 138 proclaimed criminals 8 people are of A Category whereas 130 are of B category. Likewise, 52 accused have been arrested for having illegal weapons among which 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 rifles, 13 guns, 20 pistols, 2 carbines along with bullets have been recovered . Taking actions against drugs dealers drugs dealers, 60 accused have been arrested after registering 59 cases District Chiniot police seized more than 16 Kg chars, 04 Kg Heroin and 1015 litre alcohol and 410-litre Lehn with working alcohol manufacturing kilns have been recovered from the accused.

Moreover cases under violation of 04 accused have been registered and arrested as well. In a crackdown against gambling 28 accused have been arrested. Likewise, 5 accused who used to give shelter to proclaimed offenders have been arrested. On overspending, rash driving, cases have been registered against 11 accused and also been arrested. Most wanted accused involved in theft, dacoity, robbery have been arrested and heavy amount of theft, jewelry, motorcycle, domestic luggage have been recovered.

Moreover, search operations and snap checking are being done for maintenance of law and order and elimination of criminals.