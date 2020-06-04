37 ICT cops test positive for Covid-19

Islamabad: As many as 37 police officials of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) tested positive for COVID-19 including three Station House Officers (SHOs).

Among three Coronavirus confirmed SHOs include SHO Bhara Kahu Police Station, Kohsar Police stAtion and Women Police Station. Meanwhile, 22 officials from ICT police have also been tested and their reports will be received soon.

Police officials in different police stations have been found concerned following the positive suspects of coronavirus. On the other side, IG Islamabad Amir Zulifqar and other senior officials of ICT have not yet devised any strategy following large numbers of coronavirus suspects within the police force.