PCB planning to clear PSL match officials’ dues

Lahore: The PCB has clarified that they are planning to solve the matter regarding match officials and scorers remaining dues of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five. According to a source from PCB, the league was postponed unnaturally. The dues are cleared of the umpires and match referees who supervised PSL matches. “Match officials, scorers, and players are paid according to a procedure. The procedure for payment of dues of the officials will be decided in the next few days,” a source from PCB said. “Procedure is also being worked out to pay the remaining 25% of the players’ dues. Once the procedure is finalized, the payment schedule will be announced,” source added. According to details, the dues of PSL 5 scorers and match officials could not be paid even after two and a half months and they are facing difficulties due to nationwide lockdown. Even 25% of the dues of the players in the teams have not been paid yet.