‘FO shortfall affecting KE supply’

KARACHI: K-Electric is facing challenges to meet the increased industrial and commercial demand on account of furnace oil shortfall, a statement said on Wednesday.

Rapid rise in temperatures and ease in the lockdown caused power demand to peak at 3200MW, it added.

This shortfall in furnace oil is compromising generation capability at K-Electric’s furnace oil-fired 1,250MW Bin Qasim Power Station – 1 (BQPS-1). A K-Electric spokesperson said, “K-Electric’s daily furnace oil requirement is close to 4,500 metric tonnes/day, while, at present, we are receiving only around 1,500MT/day.”