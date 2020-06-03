Russia backing for Covid-19 ‘good for India’

NEW DELHI: Russia’s approval of the antiviral drug Avifavir to treat COVID-19 is good news for India as it is based on an influenza medication already in advanced clinical trials here, say scientists. According to foreign media reports, Avifavir, described by its developers in Russia as perhaps the most promising anti Covid-19 drug in the world, is derived from Favipiravir, foreign media reported. Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced last week that Favipiravir is under phase 3 clinical trials - the penultimate stage in drug testing - in India. Stating that Avifavir has shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday said it will deliver 60,000 courses of drug to Russian hospitals in June.