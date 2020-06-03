Pervaiz Elahi chides critics of PA session in hotel

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said those criticising holding of assembly session in a hotel will be hiding their faces when details of the lowest hotel expenditure are made public.

Pervaiz Elahi along with Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti visited the private hotel to review the arrangements for holding of Assembly session there on June 5 and issued necessary orders. He said for holding the session, rates of three different places were secured and the place with the lowest rate had been selected, it was not possible to hold the session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal because AC and other facilities were inadequate while other five star hotels’ rates were also very high, he said and added the present hotel was selected for many reasons with the lowest rates while it was also the nearest to the assembly building. He added for parking, assembly ground would be used and assembly offices being nearest would also be of great help.