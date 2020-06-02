Music industry pledges anti-racist ‘Black Out Tuesday’

NEW YORK: Major music industry labels are pledging to halt business Tuesday, in solidarity with anti-racist demonstrators demanding structural social change and an end to police brutality.

Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Warner Records, Sony Music and Def Jam were among the many organizations vowing that #TheShowMustBePaused, as mass protests have rocked US streets for days following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis. “It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all,” the legendary producer Quincy Jones said in a statement. “As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each up during a loss.”