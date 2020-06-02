12 gamblers held in Okara

OKARA: Police Monday arrested twelve gamblers from different places. Police arrested accused Ali Haidar, M Bilal, Shahbaz, M Shahid, M Sohail, M Zahid and recovered Rs 6,000 stake money. Cantonment police raided village 48/3R and arrested pigeon gamblers Allah Wasaya, M Majid, M Bilal, Imtaz Ahmad, M Abbas and M Arshad and seized Rs 3,000 stake money. Cases have been registered.

NINE HELD OVER PROTECTING POS: Police arrested nine people on charges of sheltering proclaimed offenders (POs). Police arrested M Ashraf of village 54/2L for sheltering PO Mohsin Ali, Noor Ahmad for sheltering PO Kashif, Anwar for sheltering PO Maqbool of 9/4L, M Pervez of village 32/4L for sheltering PO Bahawal Sher, Nazeer Ahmad of village 33/4L for sheltering PO Dola, Allah Ditta of village 2/SP for sheltering PO Manzoor, M Ashraf for sheltering PO Abdur Rahman of village Turbat, Saghir Ahmad of village Shamskay for sheltering PO Ghulam Mustafa and M Zishan of village Sadr Khanekay for sheltering PO M Ramazan.

FIVE BOOTLEGGERS ARRESTED: Police arrested five bootleggers on charges of possessing liquor and charas. Police arrested M Shahzad with 15 litre liquor, M Irfan with 10 litre liquor, Fakhar Niaz with 20 litre liquor, Rashid Ali with 350 gram charas and Nisar Ahmed with 370 gram charas.