AFP confirms suspension of Mehboob, Naeem and Samiullah

KARACHI: A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Monday confirmed that the federation has provisionally suspended the athletes who have failed dope tests.

“We have suspended the trio on Sunday and they have been informed in written form,” he said.

Olympian Mehboob Ali, 110 metre hurdler Mohammad Naeem and sprinter Samiullah failed dope tests which had been conducted during the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal last year.

Mehboob and Naeem have requested for testing of their B samples after they denied any wrong-doing, while Sami has begged pardon after explaining that he has used medicine for his injury, not knowing it contained anything prohibited.

Their ultimate fate will be decided as per WADA rules after their B samples are tested. Pakistan will be informed by the Nepal NOC about the outcome. The Anti-Doping Control Committee of the 13th South Asian Games has checked around 150 athletes in three categories including medal winners, record holders and random checks. Eight foreign doctors had come to Nepal for the purpose.