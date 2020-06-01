Proclaimed offender killed in Mardan firing

MARDAN: Police on Sunday killed a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession, officials said.

Two accomplices of the slain managed their escape after exchange of fire with the police party early Sunday morning. According to first information report (FIR) registered at Shahbaz Ghari Police Station, a police party flagged down a car (LEC-5305) on Butsari-Ghari Kapura road but the driver sped away while also opening firing on the cops. During an exchange of fire, the proclaimed offender Salman Khan, resident of Lower Dir district, was killed while his two accomplices managed their escape. DPO Sajjad Khan said that the police recovered one Kalashnikov rifle, a hand grenade, a pistol and ID card from the possession of the deceased. Police said the deceased Salman was wanted by the police in several cases, including the killing of head constable Basit who had been targeted while offering prayer at a mosque in the holy month of Ramazan. The mentioned PO was also a hired assassin and a case against him had already been registered.