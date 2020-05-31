close
Sun May 31, 2020
Directives to save students from dengue

Peshawar

LALAMUSA: The Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Saturday directed all District Education Officers and administrators of private schools to take measures to save students and teachers from dengue.

Chaudhry Aurangzeb called for implementation on the instructions issued by Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad in terms of saving students and teachers from dengue. Reportedly, education officers have be directed to check and submit a report in this regard. In a letter to District Education Officers, Chaudhry Aurangzeb directed that banners based on dengue awareness should be displayed at prominent placed in all educational institution and all water tanks should be cleaned.

