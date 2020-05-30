CM Usman Buzdar pays tribute to Dr Sana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has set an example of bravery and sacrifice. She is the pride of the medical profession and nation salutes her. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that doctors and paramedics were working on the frontline to overcome the coronavirus.