Sat May 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar pays tribute to Dr Sana

Lahore

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has set an example of bravery and sacrifice. She is the pride of the medical profession and nation salutes her. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that doctors and paramedics were working on the frontline to overcome the coronavirus.

