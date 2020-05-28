Three youth drown in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three youth, who had gone for picnic to Chasma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Indus riverside, were drowned on Wednesday.

Locals said that Khayyam Mehsud, a resident of Chehhkan in Dera Ismail Khan, had drowned at CRBC at Girahayat point three days ago. They said that a team of divers of Rescue 1122 launched search operation for the body soon after the incident. However, they could not succeed to fish the body out despite hectic affords for two days. Later, the divers of army were called out from Mangla Dam who succeeded to retrieve the body of Khayyam Mehsud. Also, two other youth identified as Imran Khattak, a resident of Maqbolabad in Paharpur and Shoaib, 12, a resident of Khanokhel drowned in CRBC and Indus river, respectively. The two had gone for picnic to the CRBC and riverside when slipped into the deep water. Search for the bodies was continuing till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Younas Marwat, 16, who was grazing his cattle, was killed by unknown persons in in Wanda Kakri area in Kulachi Tehsil. The police have registered a case on the report of father of slain youth Muhammad Alsam Marwat against unknown persons and started investigation.