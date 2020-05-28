close
Thu May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020

RCCI calls for effective drive to tackle corona

Islamabad

DNA
May 28, 2020

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged for an effective awareness drive for the prevention of coronavirus. The number of cases can be reduced only by strictly implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement, RCCI president Saboor Malik said that due to ease in partial lockdown, the common man has ignored precautionary measures. The electronic and digital media being an effective medium, can play a vital role here in spreading awareness message to the youth, children and the elderly, he added.

“We have to prove that we are responsible citizens, and this responsibility lies to everyone,” he said.

He appealed to the district administration to expedite the awareness campaign. “Our health system is not capable of dealing with the growing cases of the corona virus,” he said.

“The current situation is extraordinary,” he added. SOPs must be followed by both employers and consumers to run a business under limited and secure environment,” he further added.

