DIGP Investigation’s press conference: Nine accused of heinous crimes held in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Police Investigation Wing arrested nine criminals involved in heinous crimes, including murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom and murder attempt. This was stated by DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that police arrested a man, Ali Hassan, who had arranged hired assassins and got his brother, Javed, killed over property at Shahdara. Similarly, police arrested three kidnappers, Azhar, Mazhar and Asif, who had kidnapped the owner of a travel agency, Imran, for Rs 4 million ransom. Police nabbed three persons, Waseem, Afzal and Sikandar, who had killed a man, Abdul Majeed, in the Barki area two days back.