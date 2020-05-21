Two men killed in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Two men, including a groom, were killed in Sukkur region. A young boy Sajjad Jeho was shot dead over a marriage dispute when he had gone to perform court marriage in Madaiji, Larkana. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, where the parents of the boy told the police that their son had gone to perform court marriage with a girl of the clan belonging to that of the alleged killer. Two rival clans of Mirs and Shabani clashed over possession of a disputed piece of land in which a man identified as Khadim Hussain Shabani was killed in the limits of Sallah Patt.