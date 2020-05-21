close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

Two men killed in Sukkur region

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

SUKKUR: Two men, including a groom, were killed in Sukkur region. A young boy Sajjad Jeho was shot dead over a marriage dispute when he had gone to perform court marriage in Madaiji, Larkana. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, where the parents of the boy told the police that their son had gone to perform court marriage with a girl of the clan belonging to that of the alleged killer. Two rival clans of Mirs and Shabani clashed over possession of a disputed piece of land in which a man identified as Khadim Hussain Shabani was killed in the limits of Sallah Patt.

Latest News

More From Pakistan