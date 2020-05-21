Khairpur Police pay tributes to martyred colleagues

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police paid rich tributes to their martyred colleagues, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the families of the martyred cops where the police distributed Eid relief packages among them. During the occasion, he told the families that Sindh Police would not leave the families of their martyred colleagues alone. The SSP Khairpur said all the martyrs would always be remembered for their bravery, adding that the police have been doing their duties honestly to implement the lockdown.