Iranian diplomat stresses Muslim unity to end Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

PESHAWAR: A senior Iranian cultural diplomat on Wednesday stressed the need for the Muslim unity to end the atrocities against the Palestinians.

“Our Palestinian brethren have been left alone to face the oppression by the Jewish and American imperialists which must be a source of extreme concern for the entire Muslim Ummah. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes the time has come to take serious steps to help end Israeli atrocities in Palestine,” said Director General of the Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar, Mehran Eskandarian.

He was talking to the reporters ahead of Yaum-e-Al-Quds which is marked on Jummatul Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan) to express solidarity with the hapless people of Palestine and call for liberation of the holy city of Al-Quds which has the first direction of prayers of the Muslims.

The diplomat said the Palestinians had been bearing the atrocities of the Israeli occupying armed forces since long.

He deplored that they had been virtually abandoned by the Muslim states which are facing disunity and that was a source of grave concern.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes now is the time for all the Muslim states to act in unison to put an end to the Israeli oppression and occupation in Palestine once and for all,” stressed Mehran Eskandarian.

He said half-hearted and incoherent steps would neither end the sufferings of our Palestinian brethren nor the occupation of Al-Quds from the Israeli clutches.

“It is the time for the Muslim world and its forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to go beyond moving mere resolutions and instead take solid steps to resolve the Palestine issue,” he stressed.

The diplomat said the Islamic Republic of Iran had always termed the Palestine issue as the core issue of the Muslim world because Al-Quds has first direction of prayers of the Muslims and our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had proceeded on Miraj from Al-Aqsa Masjid located in this sacred city.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran would continue to extend support to the people of Palestine till the attainment of their right of freedom and the liberation of Al-Quds.

The Khana-e-Farhang director-general feared that non-resolution of the Palestine issue would lead to more crises in the Muslim Ummah.

He said the Muslim states should forge unity in ranks by forgetting all differences and stand united to block the way of Israel which was unleashing atrocities against the Palestinians and had expansionist designs to further.

The diplomat said our Palestinian brothers and sisters had borne the suppression of the Israeli occupying forces since long.

“It is time for all Muslims the world over to unite and help our Palestinians brethren,” he emphasized.

Mehran Eskandarian said Israel had lost all the ethical grounds to keep Palestine under occupation. “It will have to quit Palestine, come what may,” said the diplomat with certainty.