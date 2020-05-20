close
Wed May 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Three girls drown in Larkana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

SUKKUR: Three girls reportedly drowned, while washing clothes at the bank of a canal in Larkana. The three local girls were washing clothes at the bank of Ghar Canal in Larkana, when one of them slipped into the canal. Both the other girls, who tried to rescue her also reportedly drowned in the canal. Hours later the local police and divers could only retrieve one body, identified as that of Khalida, d/o Abdul Ghaffar Jafferi. They were searching for the two other girls.

Latest News

More From Pakistan