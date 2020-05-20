Three girls drown in Larkana

SUKKUR: Three girls reportedly drowned, while washing clothes at the bank of a canal in Larkana. The three local girls were washing clothes at the bank of Ghar Canal in Larkana, when one of them slipped into the canal. Both the other girls, who tried to rescue her also reportedly drowned in the canal. Hours later the local police and divers could only retrieve one body, identified as that of Khalida, d/o Abdul Ghaffar Jafferi. They were searching for the two other girls.