Dr Sarfraz Khurshid appointed VC ITU

LAHORE: After being operated on additional charge basis for over one and a half years, the Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore finally got a regular Vice-Chancellor (VC) on Tuesday. On recommendations of the Search Committee, Punjab Governor/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid as VC of the ITU, Lahore.
According to a notification issued in this regard by Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid has been appointed for a period of four years.