Pak volleyball players honoured

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball team players, who won silver medals at the 13th South Asian Games and bronze at the Asian Beach Games, received their cash incentives on Monday in line with 2001 policy.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC, distributed cheques among the members of Pakistan volleyball teams. The 13th South Asian Games were held in Nepal from December 1-10. In these games, Pakistan contingent won total 133 medals comprising 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze Medals.

A total amount of Rs 4.5 million was distributed among Pakistan volleyball team players namely Aimal Khan (captain), Mubasshir Raza, Nasir Ali, Naveed M. Kashif, Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Haider Farooq, Murad Jehan, Fahad Raza, Abdullah, Muhammad Idrees, Usman. Faryad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Hassan Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseem (Beach Games captain), Afaq Khan, Zarnab Khan, Muhammad Razzaq were also among those who attended prize distribution ceremony.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC/ President, Pakistan Sports Board, while appreciating untiring efforts of sportspersons who brought laurel for the country added that it was high time to support them financially at this crucial time of need when the sports activities have been suspended worldwide due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister distributed cheques among 18 players of Pakistan Volleyball teams in two sessions to ensure their safety and observing SOPs set by the Government. The Minister stated that the Federal Government is fully aware of the problems of sportspersons and playing its due role for promotion of sports in the country.

She urged that Provinces should come forward for uplifting standards of the Games in the country and promote sports from grass root level by adopting best practices of the world as the Provinces are primarily responsible for the sports under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.