Biker dies in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: A man was killed and his friend injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Darra Dada Shaheed village in Khanpur tehsil, police said here on Saturday.

Police said that Waqar, 21, a resident of Koi Maira village, was on way to Khanpur bazaar with his friend Muhammad Ibrahim, 24, when a recklessly driven motorcar coming from Taxila side hit their motorbike at around 11pm Friday night.

The car driver, however, sped away while the area residents shifted the two injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khanpur, wherefrom they were referred to Haripur Trauma Centre where Waqar succumbed to head injuries while his friend was admitted for treatment.