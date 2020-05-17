2 gangs busted

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police have busted two gangs involved in dacoity and car theft besides recovery of snatched motorbike, weapons and six stolen vehicle from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against the criminals specially involved in car lifting and dacoity.

Following the orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Akram Ranjaha

Along with other officials, which successfully arrested three members of Afghan National gang’ involved in snatching motorcycles at gun point.

They have been identified as Juma Gul s/o Jamal Gul, Asif Khan s/o Ghulam Muhammad, and Abdul Ahad resident of Afghanistan.

Police team also recovered snatched motorbike and Pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of capital Islamabad.

It was revealed after preliminary investigation that they have already remained jail bird for involvement in various criminal activities. Police team is hopeful for more recovery from him.

Separate cases have been registered in Shams Colony police stations against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, a special team constituted by SP (Investigation) under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASI Sajid Mehmood along with other officials. The team achieved success and apprehended two members of car lifters gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Muhammad Ali s/o Ali Muhammad, resident of Charsada and Mustafa Khan s/o Hazrat Khan, a resident of Mehmand Agency. Police team recovered six cars worth millions of rupees from them.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Toyota Vigo (FW-079),Toyota Corolla GLI (LEC-1568), Toyota Corolla (3172), Toyota Corolla (IDK-868),Toyota Corolla XLI ( LS-781)and Toyota Corolla XLI (RIA-6460).

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them in districts of KP.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated the performance of Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangsters.