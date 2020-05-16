Nestlé donates half million glasses of milk to vulnerable communities

LAHORE: In the wake of COVID-19, Nestlé Pakistan will be donating half a million glasses of milk in collaboration with dairy industry partners Tetra Pak Pakistan, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt Ltd, Interloop Ltd and Interloop Holdings, Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din and Sons Pvt Ltd and Texo Poly Industries Pvt Ltd.

The support is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s earlier commitment of 100 million rupees worth of nutritious products in the national response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the initiative, Jason Avancena, Business Executive Officer, Dairy, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We will be providing NESTLÉ MILKPAK to food delivery organizations serving vulnerable communities to meet their nutritional needs. NESTLÉ MILKPAK will be part of the ration bags being distributed to these communities by government departments and non-government organizations.”

Jorge Montero, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said, “This donation perfectly echoes Tetra Pak’s vision of making food safe and available, everywhere.”

“Bulleh Shah Packaging through Packages Foundation is pleased to partner with Nestlé, committing packaging of 500,000 packets of NESTLÉ MILKPAK 250ml in corrugated trays for free distribution to beneficiaries. Together we can make a difference in creating a better tomorrow,” said a spokesperson of Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd.****