Suspect killed by accomplice’s accidental shot: police

A suspected robber was said to have been killed by his accomplice's accidental shot in Bihar Colony, Lyari, on Friday.

According to the Chakiwara police, the deceased was yet to be identified. The body was taken to the Civil Hosptial Karachi for medico-legal formalities and it was kept at the hospital’s morgue.

The police suspected that the deceased was an alleged criminal who was accidentally killed by his accomplice.

According to SHO Ayub Soomro, two men riding a motorcycle were looting people when one of them mistakenly fired a bullet which killed the other man. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Labourer killed

A labourer lost his life after he was stabbed by another labourer during a fight which broke out between them at the Vegetable Market on Superhighway.

According to the Site Superhighway police, they attended the crime scene and the victim was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Badshah Khan, son of Madad Khan. The police said the deceased was killed by labourer Shahrukh during a clash.

The police said the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp-edge material.

The deceased hailed from Quetta and used to live in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar, the police said.

The suspect escaped after committing a crime and a case had been registered against him, the police said.

Man found murdered

The body of an elderly man was found in a vacant building near Garam Chashma on Thursday, the Manghopir police said.

Rescuers and the police reached the scene after being informed by locals and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 60-year-old Safdar.

According to SHO Gul Muhammad Awan, the man was hit with a concrete block on his head. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.