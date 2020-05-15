All students promised promotion: No exams, says govt

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister for Education and Technical Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said it had been decided that students from classes 9 and 11 would be promoted to the next class without exams.

Shafqat said during a meeting on Thursday, all the provincial education ministers had decide the future course of action with regard to education in the country, as it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Recapping decisions made earlier, he said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had announced closure of schools till July 15 and it had been decided that the final examinations for classes 9, 10 and intermediate would not be held, say media reports.

He said it was learnt that 4 million students had to appear in examinations for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The minister said keeping in mind the safety and health of children, it was important to devise a strategy whereby their academic year would not go to waste.

He said it had been decided that the students who were in classes 9 and 11 will not appear in examinations this year and will be promoted to the next class.

He said those promoted to classes 10 and 12 would only appear for final exams and not composite exams. For these students, the result of their previous class would be calculated based on their new class’ result.

Announcing decisions taken for students of classes 10 and 12, he said their results would be evaluated based on marks obtained in classes 9 and 11, provided the students had cleared all the subjects. He said these students would be awarded 3% extra marks.

The education minister also said those “failing in less than 40% subjects in 9 and 11 will be given [a] passing grade”.

He said special exams would be held between September and November for students who had been divided into four categories.

Speaking of the different categories of students, he said that one category comprised students who were not satisfied with their class 11 exams and wished to improve their result in class 12.

The second category consists of students who were to appear in composite exams this year.

The third category has students who wished to improve their results in a few subjects.

The fourth category has students who failed in more than 40% subjects in class 11.

He said those wishing to appear in these exams must inform their boards by July 1.

Speaking of Punjab government’s decision on the matter, he said the province “has decided to take into consideration matriculation exam already taken”.

He said a policy statement on practical marks would be issued by the provincial education department.

Meanwhile, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday, announced what measures will apply to students in the province.

He said the board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students would not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

His remarks followed a meeting of the Sindh Education Steering Committee session.

In a statement, he said the students would be promoted without exams, for which a legislative change or an amendment would be required. He said the decision to pass the students was final.

He said the decision to not hold exams was taken by Sindh government’s Education Steering Committee.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, the provincial minister said all the students would get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

“Our entire system of holding examinations and issuing results has been disturbed,” he said.

He said the education department officials were in contact with the Higher Education Commission regarding relevant issues in the procedure. He said the meetings of the steering committee would continue to iron out the snags in the decision regarding promotion without exams.