Two children die in roof collapse in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two children died in a roof collapse incident in Khairpur on Wednesday. The roof of a house in village Phatt Pgulpota suddenly fell down upon the inmates when they slept. The area people rushed to rescue the victims and recovered five children and shifted them to Civil Hospital, Khairpur, where Kainat and Shahid Hussain were pronounced dead.