ETPB approves budget

LAHORE: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) held a meeting here on Wednesday to approve its budget. The meeting was chaired by Amir Ahmed, ETPB Chairman. Members, controller accounts, deputy secretary admin and district members were present. Akhtar Khan Chandio, Controller Accounts, briefed the meeting on the budget. First time in the history of ETPB, the budget was increased to 762 million and expenditure decreased, he said and added: “We would achieve our targets till June 30”. He shared that under the chairmanship of Amir Ahmed the board performed very well compared to previous years. The budget 2020-21 was approved. The chairman said UN appreciated Pakistan over taking measures for minorities.