200 booked for staging protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Qila Gujar Singh police registered a case against 200 workers of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, including its general secretary Khurshid Ahmad for staging a protest demonstration a day back. The case was registered under Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention & Control Ordinance 2020 and Sound Act.