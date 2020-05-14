close
Thu May 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

200 booked for staging protest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

LAHORE:Qila Gujar Singh police registered a case against 200 workers of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union, including its general secretary Khurshid Ahmad for staging a protest demonstration a day back. The case was registered under Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention & Control Ordinance 2020 and Sound Act.

