Tobacco company sealed after 44 workers found Covid-19 positive

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tobacco Company and its labour colonies in Akora Khattak were locked down on Wednesday after 44 of the workers reported positive for the coronavirus.

Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that he had directed the company to conduct the test of 800 workers and staff members for the coronavirus.

The official said that 44 out of 200 employees tested positive and 156 negative for the viral infection while the results of 600 workers were still awaited.

He added that the infected 44 employees were quarantined at the Government College of Technology in Khandar locality.

Also, another suspected patient tested positive for the Covid-19, taking the confirmed cases tally to 175 in Nowshera district since the outbreak of viral disease in the country.

The deputy commissioner said that the government had relaxed the lockdown but the traders, shopkeepers and people should observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of fast-travelling viral disease.

He said that strict lockdown would be enforced again if people started flouting the SOPs and other safety measures being put in place against the coronavirus.

Ehsaas Programme: A man allegedly involved in corruption in the funds being distributed under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was arrested from Hakimabad locality in Nowshera district.

Following complaints, Nowshera Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair raided Taj Medical Centre and arrested one Haris Khan for embezzlement in the funds’ distribution among the poor under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It was learnt that the accused was giving Rs11,000 instead of Rs12,000 to the poor and deserving people, who complained to the authorities of the district administration.

The complaints were properly investigated. After confirmation, Haris was fined Rs25,000 on the spot and sent to prison, while the ID of Taj Wali was blocked and the centre was sealed for the same reason.