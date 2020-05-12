Time to build Bhasha dam: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed immediate commencement of work on construction of Diamer Bhasha dam and said ensuring water security was the foremost priority of his government.



The prime minister chaired a briefing here on the national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy needs of the country.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about progress in resolution of all pending issues related to the construction of dam.

Imran was informed that as per his directions, all issues related to the dam, including settlement, detailed roadmap for mobilisation of financial resources etc., had been resolved and the project was ready to be launched.

Imran said besides optimum utilisation of the available water resources for agricultural needs, construction of dams in the country would help meet the energy requirements at an affordable rate.

He directed that use of local material and expertise be accorded priority, which will not only provide huge job opportunities to the people but also boot construction and related industry and provide a huge stimulus to the national economy.

The prime minister emphasized starting Sindh Barrage as a priority project. He said the barrage would not only address the agricultural needs of the province, but also stop erosion of soil from seawater and improve the drinking water situation for the urban centers of the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Wada, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, SAPM for Information Lt. Gen (R) Asim Bajwa, Chairman Wapda Lt. Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain and senior other officers.

The meeting was informed that Diamer Bhasha project had remained stuck for decades due to various reasons.

The construction of dam will create 16,500 jobs and consume a huge quantity of cement and steel, which will give boost to the local industry. The main purpose of the dam is water storage and production of 4,500MW cheap and affordable electricity for meeting the country’s energy requirements.

The 6.4 million acres feet (MAF) water storage capacity of the dam will reduce the current water shortage in the country of 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF. It will add 35 years to the life of Tarbela dam by reducing sedimentation. An area of 1.23 million acres of land will be brought under agriculture due to this dam.

The forum was informed that an amount of Rs78.5 billion would be spent on the social development of the area around the dam as part of the project. It will also be a major source of flood mitigation and save billions of rupees worth of damages caused by the flood each year.

Chairman Wapda briefed the meeting about progress in the ongoing construction of Mohmand Dam. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of work.

The prime minister was also apprised of progress in resolution of pending issued related to the Dasu Dam project. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed expeditious commencement of work on the project.

The prime minister was briefed that funds had been arranged for Noulong Dam in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and that the work would commence next year.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources and Wapda for pursuing projects passionately to realize our dream of self-reliance in food security, industry, and exports. He also reiterated his emphasis on keeping a close watch on quality of work and meeting the timelines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed that the concerns of some circles about coronavirus tests should be addressed and urged people to go for tests on their own should they develop symptoms.

"People should be provided with information about how to quarantine at home so that they can stay at home," he said while presiding over a meeting on the latest situation with regard to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Baktiar, Advisors Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Bajwa, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

He said imposition of lockdown was being considered as a temporary arrangement at the international level adding that protective measures were the only viable option to overcome the pandemic.

He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive strategy towards provision and usage of ventilators to Covid-19 patients in the hospitals.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the current corona situation. The meeting had a review of the latest number of virus cases, and provision of medical facilities and healthcare to the affected persons.

Provision of protection equipment and other facilities to doctors and other medical staff was also discussed. Imran pointed out that the lockdown was gradually softened in view of the economic situation, people’s problems, and the prevailing situation in other countries affected by the virus.

He contended that every aspect of the matter was being deliberated upon at the international level and said while lifting the lockdown partially, the very element of precautionary measures must not be compromised at all.

The prime minister also decided to address the provincial chief secretaries on Tuesday (today), says a statement issued by the PM Office after he was presented the first report by Special Assistant Usman Dar on activation of Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the state of cooperation of the provincial governments with regard to the force and a report on non-cooperation from the Sindh government was presented to him.

Dar said 1,45,000 youths in Sindh had got themselves registered with the force but the provincial government was not cooperating on this count.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the report and said the process of activating the youth should continue throughout the country. A decision on the registered youths in Sindh is expected in a day or two.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with his economic team and discussed matters pertaining to the current financial situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, PM's Special Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials attended the meeting. The economic impact in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus also came under discussion.