NAB Sukkur initiates inquiry against land grabbers

SUKKUR: On the directives of the chairman, the DG NAB Sukkur has launched an inquiry into the cases of grabbing state land, usurping government’s funds and illegal appointments in forest department.

In the meeting, it was decided to take action against the criminals who grabbed thousands of acres of forest land in the name of Ketis and illegally cultivating crops including sugarcane and banana. It may be mentioned that Raza Muhammad had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Sukkur against the secretary forest and others, in which he maintained that the forest lands were illegally occupied by some politically influential people. Meanwhile, the SHC had ordered NAB to initiate an inquiry and submit report. Reports said the chairman NAB had also ordered the DG NAB Sukkur to look into the matter.